Two Nigerian women arrested as India's intelligence agency seizes 530 grams of cocaine worth over N300m Linda Ikeji Blog - The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths on Sunday, October 17, arrested two Nigerian women in connection with seizure of 530 grams of cocaine in Kochi, Kerala, India. The value of the seized cocaine is estimated to be around Rs 5.5 crore ...



News Credibility Score: 99%