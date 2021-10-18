Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Meet Mayara Zamboni, the stunning Brazilian model and girlfriend of Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun (Photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mayara Zamboni, is a Brazilian supermodel and girlfriend of Super Eagles/Rangers defender, Leon Balogun. 

 

The couple was among the star studded celebrities that

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Checkout photos of Mayara Zamboni, the stunning Brazilian model and girlfriend of Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun Yaba Left Online:
Checkout photos of Mayara Zamboni, the stunning Brazilian model and girlfriend of Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun
Checkout photos of Mayara Zamboni, the stunning Brazilian Model and Girlfriend of Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun Luci Post:
Checkout photos of Mayara Zamboni, the stunning Brazilian Model and Girlfriend of Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun
Checkout photos of Mayara Zamboni, the stunning Brazilian model and girlfriend of Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun Naija Parrot:
Checkout photos of Mayara Zamboni, the stunning Brazilian model and girlfriend of Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun


   More Picks
1 Islamic group warns Turkey President, Erdogan as he arrives Nigeria today - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 #EndSARS Protests To Go Live As Lagos Police Finally Make U-Turn On 1st - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
3 Two Nigerian women arrested as India's intelligence agency seizes 530 grams of cocaine worth over N300m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 NCC tasks licensees on compliance with telecoms regulations, as Danbatta pledges support for small operators - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Woman accused of fatally shooting man who refused to kiss her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Yobe college provost Gishiwa dies, 2 weeks after car accident - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
7 Nigerian Public Officials, Students, Others Should Undergo Compulsory Drug Tests—Anti-drug Agency Boss, Marwa - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
8 SO SAD!!! Hit And Run Driver Kills Another University Of Ibadan Student - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
9 Bandits have no food to feed kidnap victims and are now releasing them freely without collecting ransom - Shinkafi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 NGX Group lists 1.96bn shares on NGX trading platform - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info