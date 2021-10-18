Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yobe college provost Gishiwa dies, 2 weeks after car accident - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Dr Mohammad Gishiwa, Provost, Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, is dead two weeks after a car accident.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

