Lai Mohammed Stole ₦100m Sent To Me By Igbo Businessman For Election, Man Claims Naija Loaded - The Information minister Lai Mohammed has been accused of being a thief after allegedly cornering hundreds of millions of naira donated to the governorship campaign of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. “The Chief of Staff to the Kaduna State Governor called and ...



News Credibility Score: 90%