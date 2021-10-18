Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Investors in tears as Nigerian couple flees with N22 billion from Imagine Global Ltd
Peoples Gazette
- Several victims on social media detailed how they lost between low five figures to as high as N500 million.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
Nigerian couple flee with investors’ N22bn from Imagine Global ltd
Within Nigeria:
Investors in tears as Nigerian couple flees with N22 billion from Imagine Global Ltd
Naija News:
Investors Shed Tears As Nigerian Couple Flee With N22 Billion From Imagine Global Ltd
Tunde Ednut:
Investors in tears as Nigerian couple flees with N22 billion from Imagine Global Ltd
Leaders NG:
Nigerian couple flees with N22 billion from Imagine Global Ltd
More Picks
1
Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong and wife show amazing dance steps as popular Nigerian artiste performs at their wedding -
Legit,
7 hours ago
2
“Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
3
Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko replies IG user who questioned why his other wives and kids didn't go on vacation with him, Regina Daniels and their son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC -
Independent,
13 hours ago
5
Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event in Port Harcourt with “messengers from the spirit world” (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
6
Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead -
Independent,
20 hours ago
9
Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
CAN felicitates with muslims at Eid-el-Maulud celebrations -
Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
