Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reality TV star, Efe addresses alleged rift with BBNaija organizers
Daily Post  - Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 2, Efe, popularly known as Efemoney, has made clarifications on the supposed rift with organizers of the reality show.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photostory: Ex-BBNaija Winner, Efe Debunks Claims Of Rift With Organisers The winner of Big Brother Naija Season two, Efe in a press statement posted on his Instagram page has made clarifications on the supposed rift with organisers of the reality show. The Punch:
Photostory: Ex-BBNaija Winner, Efe Debunks Claims Of Rift With Organisers The winner of Big Brother Naija Season two, Efe in a press statement posted on his Instagram page has made clarifications on the supposed rift with organisers of the reality show.
BBNaija season 2 winner, Efe addresses alleged rift with organizers Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija season 2 winner, Efe addresses alleged rift with organizers
Reality TV star, Efe addresses alleged rift with BBNaija organizers Edujandon:
Reality TV star, Efe addresses alleged rift with BBNaija organizers
Reality TV Star, Efe Finally Addresses Alleged Rift With BBNaija Organizers Gbextra Online Portal:
Reality TV Star, Efe Finally Addresses Alleged Rift With BBNaija Organizers
Reality TV Star, Efe Addresses Alleged Rift With BBNaija Organizers Fresh Reporters:
Reality TV Star, Efe Addresses Alleged Rift With BBNaija Organizers
BBNaija: Season II Winner, Efe Explains Rift With Show Organisers. Legit 9ja:
BBNaija: Season II Winner, Efe Explains Rift With Show Organisers.


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong and wife show amazing dance steps as popular Nigerian artiste performs at their wedding - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 “Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
3 Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko replies IG user who questioned why his other wives and kids didn't go on vacation with him, Regina Daniels and their son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC - Independent, 13 hours ago
5 Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event in Port Harcourt with “messengers from the spirit world” (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead - Independent, 20 hours ago
9 Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 CAN felicitates with muslims at Eid-el-Maulud celebrations - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info