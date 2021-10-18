Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bloodbath in Sokoto as bandits reportedly kill over 30, injure many in weekly market
News photo Premium Times  - Residents say the bandits circled the market and started shooting sporadically as they pressed in.

