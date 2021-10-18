Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SO SAD!!! Hit And Run Driver Kills Another University Of Ibadan Student
Naija Loaded  - The University of Ibadan in Oyo State has lost another student. It was gathered that the 200-level student in the department of Microbiology, Oluwaseun Adeyemo died as a result of injury she sustained when she was hit by a car on Sunday. The incident ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hit and run driver kills another UI student Daily Post:
Hit and run driver kills another UI student
Hit and run driver kills UI student Tunde Ednut:
Hit and run driver kills UI student
Again, UI Loses Another Student After Being Hit By A Driver Infotrust News:
Again, UI Loses Another Student After Being Hit By A Driver
Hit And Run Driver Kills Another UI Student Fresh Reporters:
Hit And Run Driver Kills Another UI Student
Hit and run driver kills UI student Within Nigeria:
Hit and run driver kills UI student
Tragedy As Hit And Run Driver Kills Another UI Student Tori News:
Tragedy As Hit And Run Driver Kills Another UI Student


   More Picks
1 Abdulrazaq: Lai can't win election in his ward in Kwara -- Lagos is his home - The Cable, 23 hours ago
2 IPOB says it has ‘no business’ with INEC ahead of Anambra elections - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
3 “Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
4 Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC - Independent, 9 hours ago
5 Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event in Port Harcourt with “messengers from the spirit world” (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Photos from singer, Cuppy's matriculation ceremony into Oxford University - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead - Independent, 16 hours ago
9 I'm not running away, release my passport, El-Zakzaky tells FG - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Uche Ogbodo Gives Her Baby Daddy The Chance To Leave If He Wants After Claiming She Will Never Leave Him - Edujandon, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info