Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian keke driver returns N500k passengers forgot in tricycle, they give him N5k reward, many react
Legit  - A Nigerian keke driver was appreciated for his honesty in returning the money he found in his tricycle without using it for his own welfare. He was rewarded.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Keke driver returns N500,000 some traders forgot in his tricycle in Jos Linda Ikeji Blog:
Keke driver returns N500,000 some traders forgot in his tricycle in Jos
Keke driver returns N500,000 some traders forgot in his tricycle in Jos Yaba Left Online:
Keke driver returns N500,000 some traders forgot in his tricycle in Jos
Keke driver returns N500,000 some traders forgot in his tricycle in Jos Naija Parrot:
Keke driver returns N500,000 some traders forgot in his tricycle in Jos
Keke driver returns N500,000 some traders forgot in his tricycle in Jos Luci Post:
Keke driver returns N500,000 some traders forgot in his tricycle in Jos
Keke Driver Returns N500,000 Forgotten in His Tricycle in Jos, Given N5,000 as Appreciation Money Tori News:
Keke Driver Returns N500,000 Forgotten in His Tricycle in Jos, Given N5,000 as Appreciation Money


   More Picks
1 Eid-el-Maulud: Gbajabiamila charges Muslims to pray for unity of Nigeria - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
2 “Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
3 Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Two Nigerian women arrested as India's intelligence agency seizes 530 grams of cocaine worth over N300m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu, Uduaghan, Obasa, Kyari, others for The Witness Newspaper Foundation launch - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 Islamic group warns Turkey President, Erdogan as he arrives Nigeria today - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 NUJ charges DSS, police to find missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 #EndSARS Protests To Go Live As Lagos Police Finally Make U-Turn On 1st - The Genius Media, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info