News at a Glance
They’re simple criminals who believe in Nigeria’s unity – Lai Mohammed compares IPOB, B/Haram to bandits
Daily Post
- The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Boko Haram insurgents cannot be compared to bandits.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Bandits Have No Flags Like Boko Haram, IPOB, They Are Simple Criminals— Buhari’s Minister, Lai Mohammed
Ripples Nigeria:
Bandits, simple criminals who believe in Nigeria unlike IPOB, Boko Haram -Minister lai Mohammed
Peoples Gazette:
Bandits are common criminals, they believe in one Nigeria: Lai Mohammed
News Wire NGR:
'They've no flags': Bandits are simple criminals unlike IPOB and Boko Haram — Lai Mohammed
Sundiata Post:
Bandits Are Simple Criminals Who Believe in Nigeria’s Unity – Lai Mohammed Compares IPOB, B/Haram to Bandits
Reporters Wall:
Bandits Are Common Criminals Who Believe In One Nigeria: Lai Mohammed
Observers Times:
Bandits are common criminals, they love and believe in one Nigeria: Lai Mohammed
Republican Nigeria:
Bandits Are Simple Criminals Who Believe in Nigeria’s Unity – Lai Mohammed Compares IPOB, B/Haram to Bandits
Salone:
SHOCKING – Bandits Are Simple Criminals Who Believe in Nigeria’s Unity – Lai Mohammed Compares IPOB, B/Haram to Bandits
Infotrust News:
Bandits Are Common Criminals, They Believe In One Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Politics Nigeria:
Lai Mohammed reveals ‘Major Difference’ between Bandits and IPOB
Tori News:
Bandits Are Simple Criminals Who Believe in Nigeria’s Unity – Lai Mohammed Compares IPOB, B/Haram to Bandits
More Picks
1
D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko replies IG user who questioned why his other wives and kids didn't go on vacation with him, Regina Daniels and their son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly arrested and detained by the police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria -
Global Upfront,
17 hours ago
9
Why Nigerians Can’t Trust An Igbo Person As President—Media Businessman, Dokpesi -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
10
Two Nigerian women arrested as India's intelligence agency seizes 530 grams of cocaine worth over N300m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
