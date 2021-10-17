Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NUJ charges DSS, police to find missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem
Daily Post  - The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged security agencies to locate missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem. The 43-year-old journalist from Benue State, until his disappearance, covered the House of Representatives. DAILY POST was informed ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

