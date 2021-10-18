Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I don’t blame youths for leaving Nigeria, there’s economic frustration —Moghalu
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says economic frustration and misery are among the factors driving youths out of Nigeria. Moghalu said he is running for president in 2023 to build a country they can ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

