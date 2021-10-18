Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Passport production hits over 38,000 in 4 months at Ikoyi office
News photo The Guardian  - The Ikoyi Passport Office of the Nigerian Immigration Service ( NIS) in Lagos State says it has produced 38, 280 international passports from June to October, 2021.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Passport Production Hits Over 38,000 In 4 Months At Ikoyi Office Independent:
Passport Production Hits Over 38,000 In 4 Months At Ikoyi Office
We have produce over 38,000 passports in 4 months in Lagos – NIS National Accord:
We have produce over 38,000 passports in 4 months in Lagos – NIS
Passport: Production hits over 38,000 in 4 months in Lagos- NIS News Diary Online:
Passport: Production hits over 38,000 in 4 months in Lagos- NIS
Ikoyi office produces over 38,000 passports in 4 months Pulse Nigeria:
Ikoyi office produces over 38,000 passports in 4 months
Ikoyi office produces over 38,000 passports in 4 months Champion Newspapers:
Ikoyi office produces over 38,000 passports in 4 months
Int’l Passport: Production Hits over 38,000 In 4 Months At Ikoyi Office The New Diplomat:
Int’l Passport: Production Hits over 38,000 In 4 Months At Ikoyi Office


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong and wife show amazing dance steps as popular Nigerian artiste performs at their wedding - Legit, 10 hours ago
2 “Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
3 Eid-el-Maulud: Gbajabiamila charges Muslims to pray for unity of Nigeria - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
4 Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko replies IG user who questioned why his other wives and kids didn't go on vacation with him, Regina Daniels and their son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC - Independent, 16 hours ago
7 Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event in Port Harcourt with “messengers from the spirit world” (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
8 D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead - Independent, 23 hours ago
10 Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info