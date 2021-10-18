Post News
News at a Glance
Buhari not averse to Igbo presidency – Maduekwe
The Guardian
- The Director-General, Nigeria Film Corporation, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, says President Muhammadu Buhari is not averse to the emergence of his successor from the South-East geopolitical zone.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Buhari not averse to Igbo presidency – Maduekwe
News Diary Online:
Buhari not averse to Igbo presidency – Maduekwe
Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari will not oppose Igbo presidency - Maduekwe
PM News:
President Buhari not against Igbo presidency
See Naija:
President Buhari not against Igbo presidency
Politics Nigeria:
2023: President Buhari does not hate Igbos – Maduekwe
More Picks
1
Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong and wife show amazing dance steps as popular Nigerian artiste performs at their wedding -
Legit,
12 hours ago
2
“Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
3
Eid-el-Maulud: Gbajabiamila charges Muslims to pray for unity of Nigeria -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
4
Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko replies IG user who questioned why his other wives and kids didn't go on vacation with him, Regina Daniels and their son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC -
Independent,
18 hours ago
7
Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event in Port Harcourt with “messengers from the spirit world” (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
8
D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Two Nigerian women arrested as India's intelligence agency seizes 530 grams of cocaine worth over N300m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
