Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria
Global Upfront  - The terror bandits raided the Goronyo weekly Market in Goronyo Local Government Area (LGA) in the eastern part of Sokoto State, opening fire and killing 49 person.


A source confirmed that the terrorists rounded up villagers in the ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Many traders killed as gunmen open fire on Sokoto market The Punch:
Many traders killed as gunmen open fire on Sokoto market
Bandits raid Sokoto market, kill traders Daily Trust:
Bandits raid Sokoto market, kill traders
SOKOTO: The clock of bandits’ ultimate destruction ticking – Buhari Ripples Nigeria:
SOKOTO: The clock of bandits’ ultimate destruction ticking – Buhari
Over 30 killed in overnight attacks on Sokoto market The News Guru:
Over 30 killed in overnight attacks on Sokoto market
49 People Killed As Bandits Opens Fire On Villagers At Busy Market In Sokoto [Photos] Kanyi Daily:
49 People Killed As Bandits Opens Fire On Villagers At Busy Market In Sokoto [Photos]
Buhari reacts to Sokoto killings, says bandits are on a ticking clock of ultimate destruction Tunde Ednut:
Buhari reacts to Sokoto killings, says bandits are on a ticking clock of ultimate destruction
Buhari reacts to Sokoto killings, says bandits are on a ticking clock of ultimate destruction Within Nigeria:
Buhari reacts to Sokoto killings, says bandits are on a ticking clock of ultimate destruction


   More Picks
1 D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Why Nigerians Can’t Trust An Igbo Person As President—Media Businessman, Dokpesi - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 Two Nigerian women arrested as India's intelligence agency seizes 530 grams of cocaine worth over N300m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu, Uduaghan, Obasa, Kyari, others for The Witness Newspaper Foundation launch - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 NUJ charges DSS, police to find missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Heritage Bank blazes trail by winning multiple awards - The Citizen, 20 hours ago
10 Alleged missing funds: Court summons Ogun State House of Assembly - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info