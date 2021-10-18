Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria





The terror bandits raided the Goronyo weekly Market in Goronyo Local Government Area (LGA) in the eastern part of Sokoto State, opening fire and killing 49 person. A source confirmed that the terrorists rounded up villagers in the market.



