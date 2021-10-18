Post News
News at a Glance
U.S. Consulate strengthens capacity of 50 Lagos teachers in STEM teaching methods
Premium Times
- Mr Ibelli underscored the importance of STEM education to Nigeria’s future prosperity and economic competitiveness.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
U.S. Consulate trains 50 Lagos teachers on STEM teaching methods
Vanguard News:
US Consulate trains 50 Lagos teachers in STEM methods
Peoples Gazette:
U.S. trains 50 Lagos teachers on STEM teaching methods
The Will:
U.S Introduces Global Air Drone Challenge In Lagos Schools
Tech Economy:
U.S. Consulate helps 50 Lagos teachers upskill their STEM teaching methods
More Picks
1
D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko replies IG user who questioned why his other wives and kids didn't go on vacation with him, Regina Daniels and their son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly arrested and detained by the police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria -
Global Upfront,
17 hours ago
9
Why Nigerians Can’t Trust An Igbo Person As President—Media Businessman, Dokpesi -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
10
Two Nigerian women arrested as India's intelligence agency seizes 530 grams of cocaine worth over N300m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
