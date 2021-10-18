Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police nab 3 car thieves in Adamawa, recover stolen vehicle
News photo Daily Post  - Police operatives in Adamawa State have arrested three car thieves and recovered a car that they stole.

14 hours ago
