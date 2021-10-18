Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I will respond to your false allegations at due time – Lai Mohammed to Kwara Government
The Guardian
- The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says, at the appropriate time and forum, he will respond to the false allegations levelled against him by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
I'll respond to Kwara governor's false allegations in due time – Lai Mohammed
Pulse Nigeria:
I'll respond to your false allegations at due time – Lai Mohammed to Kwara Gov
The Will:
I’ll Respond To Your False Allegations In Due Time, Lai Mohammed Tells AbdulRazaq
Nigeria Breaking News:
Governor Abdulrazaq Made False Allegations Against Me – Lai Mohammed Reacts
More Picks
1
Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
2
D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly arrested and detained by the police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo -
Salone,
7 hours ago
5
They’re simple criminals who believe in Nigeria’s unity – Lai Mohammed compares IPOB, B/Haram to bandits -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria -
Global Upfront,
19 hours ago
8
Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Shatta Wale allegedly hospitalized after being shot -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
10
2021: Dangote emerges Most Valuable brand in Nigeria for the fourth time -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
