Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Pandora papers: I’ll visit EFCC once I receive letter, says Peter Obi
The Punch
- Peter Obi of Anambra State says he will honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission once he receives a letter t
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Pandora Papers: EFCC Summons Peter Obi
Information Nigeria:
Pandora Leak: I Am Yet To Receive Invitation From EFCC – Obi
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Pandora Paper: I Am Yet To Receive Invitation From EFCC - Obi
Republican Nigeria:
I Am Yet To Receive Invitation From EFCC – Peter Obi
Salone:
UPDATE – Pandora Papers: I Am Yet To Receive Invitation From EFCC – Peter Obi
Politics Nigeria:
Peter Obi reacts to EFCC invitation over #PandoraPapers
MetroStar Nigeria:
Pandora Papers: I’ll honour EFCC’s invitation – Peter Obi
Tori News:
Pandora Papers: I Am Yet To Receive Invitation From EFCC – Peter Obi
More Picks
1
Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong and wife show amazing dance steps as popular Nigerian artiste performs at their wedding -
Legit,
7 hours ago
2
“Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
3
Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko replies IG user who questioned why his other wives and kids didn't go on vacation with him, Regina Daniels and their son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC -
Independent,
13 hours ago
5
Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event in Port Harcourt with “messengers from the spirit world” (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
6
Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead -
Independent,
20 hours ago
9
Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
CAN felicitates with muslims at Eid-el-Maulud celebrations -
Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
