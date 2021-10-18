Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ifeanyi Uba seeks court permission to visit Nnamdi Kanu in DSS facility
Vanguard News
- Ifeanyi Uba seeks court permission to visit Nnamdi Kanu in DSS facility
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Ifeanyi Ubah seeks court's permission to visit Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody
Daily Trust:
Sit-at-home order: Ifeanyi Ubah seeks court’s permission to visit Kanu
Peoples Gazette:
Ifeanyi Uba asks court to allow him visit Nnamdi Kanu in SSS custody
PM News:
Sen. Ifeanyi Uba: Why I want to visit Nnamdi Kanu - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Ifeanyi Uba seeks court permission to visit Nnamdi Kanu in DSS facility
The Nigeria Lawyer:
IPOB: Ifeanyi Uba Seeks Court’s Permission To Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Detention
Within Nigeria:
Ifeanyi Ubah seeks court’s permission to visit Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody
More Picks
1
Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
2
D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly arrested and detained by the police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo -
Salone,
7 hours ago
5
They’re simple criminals who believe in Nigeria’s unity – Lai Mohammed compares IPOB, B/Haram to bandits -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria -
Global Upfront,
19 hours ago
8
Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Shatta Wale allegedly hospitalized after being shot -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
10
2021: Dangote emerges Most Valuable brand in Nigeria for the fourth time -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...