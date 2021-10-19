Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ten Bandits Killed As Military Raid Hideouts In Kaduna
Naija News  - Troops of the Nigerian military have killed at least ten bandits during a raid on their hideouts in Kwanan Bataru village, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops kill over 50 bandits in Kaduna Vanguard News:
Troops kill over 50 bandits in Kaduna
50 Bandits Killed In Ground, Air Assaults In Kaduna Leadership:
50 Bandits Killed In Ground, Air Assaults In Kaduna
Nigerian Troops kill 50 Bandits in Kaduna [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Nigerian Troops kill 50 Bandits in Kaduna [PHOTOS]
Troops kill 50 bandits in Kaduna Village Republican Nigeria:
Troops kill 50 bandits in Kaduna Village
Nigerian Soldiers Kill 50 Bandits in Kaduna Village Tori News:
Nigerian Soldiers Kill 50 Bandits in Kaduna Village


   More Picks
1 SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo - Salone, 15 hours ago
2 RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 PDP secretary: South-East consensus arrangement under threat - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 "Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
7 Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel awards N410m to 71 petitioners - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Twitter conditions will affect Facebook, Instagram, other apps in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 1 day ago
10 "Men can't take what they dish out" Actress Ifunanya Igwe speaks about infidelity in marriages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info