Biafra : Ifeanyi Ubah Arrives Abuja To Get Court Order To Meet Nnamdi Kanu
By Wisdom Nwedene, Abuja The lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Monday filed a suit demanding the Federal High Court in Abuja Read more
9News Nigeria

12 hours ago
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah seeks court order to visit Kanu in DSS custody Nigerian Tribune:
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah seeks court order to visit Kanu in DSS custody
Senator Uba seeks court order to visit Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody Daily Post:
Senator Uba seeks court order to visit Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody
Sen Ifeanyi Ubah seeks court order to visit Nnamdi Kanu in custody The Sun:
Sen Ifeanyi Ubah seeks court order to visit Nnamdi Kanu in custody
Senator Uba Seeks Court Order To Visit Nnamdi Kanu Independent:
Senator Uba Seeks Court Order To Visit Nnamdi Kanu


