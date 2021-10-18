Biafra : Ifeanyi Ubah Arrives Abuja To Get Court Order To Meet Nnamdi Kanu

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abuja The lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Monday filed a suit demanding the Federal High Court in Abuja Read more

9News Nigeria Nigeria Breaking News - 9News NigeriaBy Wisdom Nwedene, Abuja The lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Monday filed a suit demanding the Federal High Court in Abuja Read more9News Nigeria



News Credibility Score: 99%