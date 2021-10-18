Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mohammed Approves Suspension Of Executive Chairperson Of Orphans And Vulnerable Children Agency
16 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Bauchi Gov suspends chairperson of orphans agency Vanguard News:
Bauchi Gov suspends chairperson of orphans agency
Bauchi gov suspends orphan, vulnerable children agency Daily Post:
Bauchi gov suspends orphan, vulnerable children agency's chairperson
Bauchi: Governor suspends aide over alleged misconduct The Sun:
Bauchi: Governor suspends aide over alleged misconduct
Bauchi Governor Suspends Chairperson Of Orphans Agency The Trent:
Bauchi Governor Suspends Chairperson Of Orphans Agency
Bauchi gov suspends children agency’s chief for alleged misconduct Ripples Nigeria:
Bauchi gov suspends children agency’s chief for alleged misconduct
Bauchi Gov suspends chairperson of orphans agency Within Nigeria:
Bauchi Gov suspends chairperson of orphans agency


   More Picks
1 Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Alleged P&ID scam: EFCC re-arraigns British national, James Nolan - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
5 Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 2021: Dangote emerges Most Valuable brand in Nigeria for the fourth time - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
7 Why Nigerians Can’t Trust An Igbo Person As President—Media Businessman, Dokpesi - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 NUJ charges DSS, police to find missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 Boko Haram: UN delists CJTF as armed group for recruiting child soldiers in Northeast Nigeria - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
