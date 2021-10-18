Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, has married Nayel Nassar.

 

The 25-year-old medical student, who announced her engagement to the professional equestr

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Bill Gates’ Daughter Marries Fiancé, Nayel Nassar, In Private Wedding News Break:
PHOTOS: Bill Gates’ Daughter Marries Fiancé, Nayel Nassar, In Private Wedding
Bill And Melinda Gates’ Daughter Marries Muslim Lover The Will:
Bill And Melinda Gates’ Daughter Marries Muslim Lover
Bill Gates 1st for Credible News:
Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony (Photos)
PHOTOS: Bill Gates Monte Oz Live:
PHOTOS: Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony
Photos From Bill Gates Infotrust News:
Photos From Bill Gates' Daughter, Jennifer Gates To Nayel Nassar In Private Ceremony
Bill and Melinda Gates Ladun Liadi Blog:
Bill and Melinda Gates's daughter MARRIES Egyptian equestrian in Private Ceremony | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko replies IG user who questioned why his other wives and kids didn't go on vacation with him, Regina Daniels and their son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly arrested and detained by the police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
9 Why Nigerians Can’t Trust An Igbo Person As President—Media Businessman, Dokpesi - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Two Nigerian women arrested as India's intelligence agency seizes 530 grams of cocaine worth over N300m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info