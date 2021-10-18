Alleged $8.4m Fraud: Again, Ajudua’s Lawyer Asks Court To Adjourn Trial Channels Television - The trial of Fred Ajudua for allegedly obtaining money to the tune of $8.4 million suffered a setback on Monday after his lawyer sought an adjournment before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos State High Court sitting in the Ajah area.



News Credibility Score: 99%