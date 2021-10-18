VIDEO: Basketmouth Laments Bitterly After Spending Outrageously On Haircut Naija News - Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha better known Basketmouth has taken to Instagram to narrate how he spent a huge 100 dollars (about N58,000) to have a haircut in the US. The 43-year-old father of two via his Instagram handle shared the video of ...



News Credibility Score: 70%