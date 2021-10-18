"Men can't take what they dish out" Actress Ifunanya Igwe speaks about infidelity in marriages







She said the events of the past week has shown that men can't handle cheating, yet they cheat on t Linda Ikeji Blog - Actress Ifunanya Igwe has accused men of dishing out things they can't take.She said the events of the past week has shown that men can't handle cheating, yet they cheat on t



News Credibility Score: 99%