Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Men can't take what they dish out" Actress Ifunanya Igwe speaks about infidelity in marriages
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Ifunanya Igwe has accused men of dishing out things they can't take.

 

She said the events of the past week has shown that men can't handle cheating, yet they cheat on t

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Men can Yaba Left Online:
"Men can't take what they dish out" – Actress, Ifunanya Igwe talks about infidelity in marriages
"Men can Monte Oz Live:
"Men can't take what they dish out" Actress Ifunanya Igwe speaks about infidelity in marriages
“Men can’t take what they dish out” – Actress, Ifunanya Igwe talks about infidelity in marriages Naija Parrot:
“Men can’t take what they dish out” – Actress, Ifunanya Igwe talks about infidelity in marriages
Cheating: Men can’t take what they dish out — Actress Ifunanya Igwe Instablog 9ja:
Cheating: Men can’t take what they dish out — Actress Ifunanya Igwe
"Men Can Tori News:
"Men Can't Take What They Dish Out" - Nollywood Actress Ifunanya Igwe Speaks About Infidelity In Marriage


   More Picks
1 D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko replies IG user who questioned why his other wives and kids didn't go on vacation with him, Regina Daniels and their son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly arrested and detained by the police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
9 Why Nigerians Can’t Trust An Igbo Person As President—Media Businessman, Dokpesi - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Two Nigerian women arrested as India's intelligence agency seizes 530 grams of cocaine worth over N300m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info