Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man stabs cousin to death during argument in Rivers
News photo The Punch  - A man, identified only as Gabriel, has stabbed his cousin, Kopapa Neete, to death during an argument in Duburo community, in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man stabbed to death by cousin in Rivers state Linda Ikeji Blog:
Man stabbed to death by cousin in Rivers state
Man stabs cousin to death during argument in Rivers | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man stabs cousin to death during argument in Rivers | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Man stabbed to death by cousin in Rivers state Within Nigeria:
Man stabbed to death by cousin in Rivers state
Oh No! Man Stabbed To Death By Cousin In Rivers State Republican Nigeria:
Oh No! Man Stabbed To Death By Cousin In Rivers State
Man Stabs Cousin To Death In Rivers Infotrust News:
Man Stabs Cousin To Death In Rivers
Oh No! Man Stabbed To Death By Cousin In Rivers State Tori News:
Oh No! Man Stabbed To Death By Cousin In Rivers State


   More Picks
1 Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Alleged P&ID scam: EFCC re-arraigns British national, James Nolan - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
5 Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 2021: Dangote emerges Most Valuable brand in Nigeria for the fourth time - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
7 Why Nigerians Can’t Trust An Igbo Person As President—Media Businessman, Dokpesi - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 NUJ charges DSS, police to find missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 Boko Haram: UN delists CJTF as armed group for recruiting child soldiers in Northeast Nigeria - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info