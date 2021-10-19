Post News
News at a Glance
Man stabs cousin to death during argument in Rivers
The Punch
- A man, identified only as Gabriel, has stabbed his cousin, Kopapa Neete, to death during an argument in Duburo community, in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Man stabbed to death by cousin in Rivers state
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man stabs cousin to death during argument in Rivers | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Man stabbed to death by cousin in Rivers state
Republican Nigeria:
Oh No! Man Stabbed To Death By Cousin In Rivers State
Infotrust News:
Man Stabs Cousin To Death In Rivers
Tori News:
Oh No! Man Stabbed To Death By Cousin In Rivers State
More Picks
1
Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
2
D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Alleged P&ID scam: EFCC re-arraigns British national, James Nolan -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
4
Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria -
Global Upfront,
19 hours ago
5
Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
2021: Dangote emerges Most Valuable brand in Nigeria for the fourth time -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
7
Why Nigerians Can’t Trust An Igbo Person As President—Media Businessman, Dokpesi -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
8
NUJ charges DSS, police to find missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
10
Boko Haram: UN delists CJTF as armed group for recruiting child soldiers in Northeast Nigeria -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
