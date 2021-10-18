SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo Salone - What do you guys got to say about this'? Well, According to Dr Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo: BREAKING Sunday lgboho has been poisoned in a Cotonou prison. His kidney function is deteriorating and Yoruba Nation is silent.



News Credibility Score: 30%