Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Don’t allow your NIN to be linked to another person’s SIM – NCC warns Nigerians
Daily Post  - The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has strongly warned telecoms consumers to ensure they do not allow their National Identification Number (NIN) to be linked to another person’s Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards, no matter how close the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It’s dangerous to link your SIM to another subscriber’s NIN –NCC The Punch:
It’s dangerous to link your SIM to another subscriber’s NIN –NCC
Don’t allow your NIN to be linked to another person’s SIM – NCC warns Subscribers News Diary Online:
Don’t allow your NIN to be linked to another person’s SIM – NCC warns Subscribers
NCC to Nigerians: Why your NIN must not be linked to another person The Eagle Online:
NCC to Nigerians: Why your NIN must not be linked to another person's SIM
Don Tech Economy:
Don't allow your NIN to be linked to another person’s SIM - NCC warns subscribers


   More Picks
1 D'banj gifts two artistes N1m each at Felabration | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Why Nigerians Can’t Trust An Igbo Person As President—Media Businessman, Dokpesi - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 Two Nigerian women arrested as India's intelligence agency seizes 530 grams of cocaine worth over N300m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu, Uduaghan, Obasa, Kyari, others for The Witness Newspaper Foundation launch - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 NUJ charges DSS, police to find missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Heritage Bank blazes trail by winning multiple awards - The Citizen, 20 hours ago
10 Alleged missing funds: Court summons Ogun State House of Assembly - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info