RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara
Linda Ikeji Blog  - An estate agent identified as Bayo Sina Babarinde was shot dead by gunmen during Sunday service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Living Word Parish, Basin Road, in iIlorin, the

1 hour ago
Estate agent shot dead by gunmen in Kwara The Punch:
Estate agent shot dead by gunmen in Kwara
Gunmen shoot dead estate agent during Sunday service in Ilorin Nigerian Tribune:
Gunmen shoot dead estate agent during Sunday service in Ilorin
61-year-old estate agent shot dead during church service in Ilorin Vanguard News:
61-year-old estate agent shot dead during church service in Ilorin
RCCG Member, Sina Babarinde Shot Dead By Gunmen During Church Service In Kwara Kanyi Daily:
RCCG Member, Sina Babarinde Shot Dead By Gunmen During Church Service In Kwara


