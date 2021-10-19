Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yemi Alade Meets With Prince Williams And Duchess Kate
News photo Too Xclusive  - Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade is over the moon at the moment and we know why. The Johnny singer got a...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Yemi Alade meets Prince Williams, Duchess Kate in UK [Photos] Correct NG:
Yemi Alade meets Prince Williams, Duchess Kate in UK [Photos]
Yemi Alade Meets Royal Family, Shines At Earthshot Prize Awards The Street Journal:
Yemi Alade Meets Royal Family, Shines At Earthshot Prize Awards
Yemi Alade Meets Royal Couple, Prince Williams And Duchess Kate » Mp3 Bullet:
Yemi Alade Meets Royal Couple, Prince Williams And Duchess Kate »
Yemi Alade Meets With Prince Williams And Duchess Kate Tunde Ednut:
Yemi Alade Meets With Prince Williams And Duchess Kate


   More Picks
1 Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo - Salone, 12 hours ago
3 RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 PDP secretary: South-East consensus arrangement under threat - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
7 "Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
8 Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 2021: Dangote emerges Most Valuable brand in Nigeria for the fourth time - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info