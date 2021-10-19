Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri’s dirty fight at hotel led to his arrest
Kemi Filani Blog  - Prince Kpokpogri a Delta State politician and ex-lover of Tonto Dikeh, was reportedly arrested on Monday evening after a public altercation with the actress at a hotel in Abuja. According to Nigerian Journalist Stella Dimoko, Korkus Prince Kpokpogri ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Prince Kpokpogri released from police detention after being reportedly arrested (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Prince Kpokpogri released from police detention after being reportedly arrested (video)
NigeriaFilms.com:
Actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-Lover, Prince Kpokpogri Reportedly In Police Detention
Tonto Dikeh Global Village Extra:
Tonto Dikeh's Ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogiri Arrested In Abuja, DIG Confirms
Tonto Dikeh: The real reason Why Police Arrested Prince Kpokpogiri revealed Republican Nigeria:
Tonto Dikeh: The real reason Why Police Arrested Prince Kpokpogiri revealed


   More Picks
1 SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo - Salone, 17 hours ago
2 RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 "Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
6 Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel awards N410m to 71 petitioners - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 "Men can't take what they dish out" Actress Ifunanya Igwe speaks about infidelity in marriages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 I was possessed at that time - Man says after being arraigned in court for filming woman in a toilet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Yemi Alade Meets With Prince Williams And Duchess Kate - Too Xclusive, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info