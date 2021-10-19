Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why price of cooking gas is rising — NPRA boss
News photo Vanguard News  - Mr. Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NPRA, has attributed the rising cost of cooking gas to poor investment into the gas sector over the years.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Poor Investment In Gas Sector, Reason For Rising Cost – Petroleum Regulatory Boss Point Blank News:
Poor Investment In Gas Sector, Reason For Rising Cost – Petroleum Regulatory Boss
NPRA CEO identifies reason for rising cost of cooking gas Ripples Nigeria:
NPRA CEO identifies reason for rising cost of cooking gas
Why Price Of Cooking Gas Is Rising — NPRA Boss The Street Journal:
Why Price Of Cooking Gas Is Rising — NPRA Boss
Poor investment in gas sector accounts for rise in price – NPRA The Point:
Poor investment in gas sector accounts for rise in price – NPRA
REVEALED: Real reason price of cooking gas is going up Politics Nigeria:
REVEALED: Real reason price of cooking gas is going up
Cooking gas prices continue to rise MetroStar Nigeria:
Cooking gas prices continue to rise


   More Picks
1 SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo - Salone, 15 hours ago
2 RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 PDP secretary: South-East consensus arrangement under threat - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 "Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
7 Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel awards N410m to 71 petitioners - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Twitter conditions will affect Facebook, Instagram, other apps in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 1 day ago
10 "Men can't take what they dish out" Actress Ifunanya Igwe speaks about infidelity in marriages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info