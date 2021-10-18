See What President Buhari Told Bandits After 43 People Were Killed In Sokoto Naija Loaded - President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to report of 43 people being killed at Goronyo town, in Goronyo LGA of Sokoto state by bandits. The attack was carried out in a market in the area between Sunday October 17 and Monday October 18.



News Credibility Score: 90%