Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Cult clash claims four lives in Akwa Ibom communities
The Punch
- Cult clash claims four lives in Akwa Ibom communities
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Four persons killed as rival cults clash in Akwa Ibom communities
The Will:
Rival Cult Clashes Claim Four Lives In Akwa Ibom
Republican Nigeria:
Four Killed As Rival Cult Group Clash In Akwa Ibom Community
Tori News:
Four Killed As Rival Cult Group Clash In Akwa Ibom Community
More Picks
1
SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo -
Salone,
15 hours ago
2
RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
PDP secretary: South-East consensus arrangement under threat -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
5
Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford -
Legit,
5 hours ago
6
"Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
7
Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel awards N410m to 71 petitioners -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
9
Twitter conditions will affect Facebook, Instagram, other apps in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
10
"Men can't take what they dish out" Actress Ifunanya Igwe speaks about infidelity in marriages -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
