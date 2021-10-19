Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My life in danger, Shatta Wale reacts to police search
News photo The Punch  - Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has stated that his life is in danger, as the Ghanaian Police earlier begun a search for him.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shatta Wale: Police speak on reports about artist 1st for Credible News:
Shatta Wale: Police speak on reports about artist's shooting
“My life is in danger”– Shatta Wale EE Live:
“My life is in danger”– Shatta Wale
My life in danger, Shatta Wale reacts to police search | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
My life in danger, Shatta Wale reacts to police search | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Keep Shatta Wale in prayers' Singer's father cries out


   More Picks
1 Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo - Salone, 12 hours ago
3 RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 PDP secretary: South-East consensus arrangement under threat - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
7 "Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
8 Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 2021: Dangote emerges Most Valuable brand in Nigeria for the fourth time - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info