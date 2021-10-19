Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Social media agog as alleged Tiwa Savage sex tape goes viral
Vanguard News
- By Damilola Ogunsakin Nigerians are reacting differently to the release of an alleged sex tape of Nigerian songbird, Tiwa Savage, with her unknown boyfriend.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Sex tape: I changed the narrative – Tiwa Savage
The Punch:
Sex Tape: Tiwa Savage Chides Those Who Wanted To 'Destroy' Her Singer, Tiwa Savage has some strong words for those who wanted to destroy and shame her over the story of her sex tape.
The Info NG:
Tiwa Savage breaks silence following her video scandal
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady breaks down in tears as she apologizes to Tiwa Savage for watching her tape.
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian lady breaks down in tears as she apologizes to Tiwa Savage for watching her tape.
GQ Buzz:
The Most Talk About Tiwa Savage’s Original Cextape Leaks… Days After Bragging [We have it.
Gist Reel:
“Una no go see the thing” – Singer, Tiwa Savage mocks those waiting to see her alleged tape with lover (Video)
Tori News:
How Steamy Tape With My Boyfriend Leaked - Tiwa Savage
More Picks
1
SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo -
Salone,
18 hours ago
2
RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
4
Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford -
Legit,
8 hours ago
5
"Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
6
Social media agog as alleged Tiwa Savage sex tape goes viral -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
7
"Men can't take what they dish out" Actress Ifunanya Igwe speaks about infidelity in marriages -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Biafra : SEE Full List Of Amended Charges FG Filed Against Nnamdi Kanu -
Nigeria Breaking News,
6 hours ago
9
End SARS: Police warn against planned protest in Osun -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
10
Men who sleep with married women don't live long and will burn in hell - Delta State Governor's aide, Ossai Ovie Success says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
