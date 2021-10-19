Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

North Korea fires suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile: Seoul
News photo The Guardian  - North Korea fired a suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, the nuclear-armed country's latest advance in weapons technology and one that could give it a second-strike capability.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

