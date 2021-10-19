Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2022 budget: Senate committees get November 24 deadline to submit reports
News photo The Punch  - 2022 budget: Senate committees get November 24 deadline to submit reports

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022 budget: Senate gives sub-committees deadline to submit reports Nigerian Tribune:
2022 budget: Senate gives sub-committees deadline to submit reports
Senate gives sub-committees Nov 24 to submit budget reports Daily Post:
Senate gives sub-committees Nov 24 to submit budget reports
2022 Budget: Senate Committees To Submit Reports By Nov 24 Leadership:
2022 Budget: Senate Committees To Submit Reports By Nov 24
Senate Gives Sub-Committees Deadline To Submit Budget Reports The Trent:
Senate Gives Sub-Committees Deadline To Submit Budget Reports
Senate sets deadline for Committees to submit reports on 2022 budget Ripples Nigeria:
Senate sets deadline for Committees to submit reports on 2022 budget
2022 Budget: Senate Sub-Committees To Submit Budget Reports Before November 24 Independent:
2022 Budget: Senate Sub-Committees To Submit Budget Reports Before November 24
2022 Budget: Senate gives sub-committees deadline to submit budget reports The Eagle Online:
2022 Budget: Senate gives sub-committees deadline to submit budget reports


   More Picks
1 SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo - Salone, 17 hours ago
2 RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 "Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
6 Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel awards N410m to 71 petitioners - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 "Men can't take what they dish out" Actress Ifunanya Igwe speaks about infidelity in marriages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 I was possessed at that time - Man says after being arraigned in court for filming woman in a toilet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Yemi Alade Meets With Prince Williams And Duchess Kate - Too Xclusive, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info