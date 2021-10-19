Actor Jamie Foxx reveals why he plans never to get married Linda Ikeji Blog -







Jamie Foxx, who is one one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, has revealed why he plans on never getting married







The American actor and father-of-two, 53, Jamie Foxx, who is one one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, has revealed why he plans on never getting marriedThe American actor and father-of-two, 53,



News Credibility Score: 99%