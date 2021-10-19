Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Actor Jamie Foxx reveals why he plans never to get married
Linda Ikeji Blog
-
Jamie Foxx, who is one one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, has revealed why he plans on never getting married
The American actor and father-of-two, 53,
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Break:
Why I Won’t Get Married – Jamie Foxx
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Jamie Foxx reveals why he will never get married | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Global Village Extra:
Actor Jamie Foxx Reveals Why He Will Never Get Married
Edujandon:
It’s Not Worth It – American Actor Jamie Foxx Explains Why He Plans Never To Get Married
More Picks
1
SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo -
Salone,
23 hours ago
2
RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford -
Legit,
13 hours ago
5
Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
"Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
7
Biafra : SEE Full List Of Amended Charges FG Filed Against Nnamdi Kanu -
Nigeria Breaking News,
11 hours ago
8
Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Men who sleep with married women don't live long and will burn in hell - Delta State Governor's aide, Ossai Ovie Success says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
My life in danger, Shatta Wale reacts to police search -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
