Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Leaked video: Why Tiwa Savage should sue her blackmailers -Lawyer | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- The legal adviser to prominent activists’ organisation, TakeItBack Movement, Festus Ogun, has advised iconic Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, to sue her
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Leaked video: Why Tiwa Savage should sue her blackmailers -Lawyer
Vanguard News:
Leaked video: Why Tiwa Savage should sue her blackmailers — Lawyer
The Street Journal:
Leaked Video: Why Tiwa Savage Should Sue Her Blackmailers — Lawyer
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Leaked S*X-Video: Why Tiwa Savage Should Sue Her Blackmailers - Festus Ogun, Esq
More Picks
1
#EndSARS Anniversary: Police Encircle Lekki Toll Gate -
News Break,
13 hours ago
2
Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford -
Legit,
21 hours ago
3
Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) -
Gist Reel,
15 hours ago
5
Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
6
Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Sanwo-Olu greets Muslims on Maulud Nabiyy, urges them to emulate Prophet Mohammed -
TVC News,
21 hours ago
8
Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Badagry -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
9
In this Nigeria, you have no idea what you would wake up to - OAP Dotun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Insecurity: Arrest, jail Lai Mohammed now – HURIWA tells security agencies -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
