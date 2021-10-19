Third year anniversary: APC celebrating failure - Ekiti PDP slams Fayemi

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria,
3 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja,
13 hours ago
|
4
|
Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine - Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
Sanwo-Olu greets Muslims on Maulud Nabiyy, urges them to emulate Prophet Mohammed - TVC News,
24 hours ago
|
9
|
Gov. Buni approves 65 years as retirement age for Yobe teachers - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
Nigeria's presidency provides details as Buhari hosts Turkish President Erdogan - Daily Post,
18 hours ago