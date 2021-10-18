Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen attack former CBN governor, kill 3 policemen, kidnap commissioner
Legit  - Unknown gunmen on Wednesday, March 31, attacked the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, killing three policemen guarding him.

1 Eid El Maulud celebrations: Niger Governor urge Muslims to rise against those promoting violence, insecurity - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo - Salone, 10 hours ago
3 RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Update: 49 die as terror bandits open fire at Goronyo weekly market, Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria - Global Upfront, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 "Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
7 Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 PDP secretary: South-East consensus arrangement under threat - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 2021: Dangote emerges Most Valuable brand in Nigeria for the fourth time - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
10 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 36 mins ago
