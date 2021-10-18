Biafra : SEE Full List Of Amended Charges FG Filed Against Nnamdi Kanu

Count one: That you Nnamdi Kanu, male adult of Afaraukwu lbeku Umahia North Local Government Area of Abia State being the leader of the Indigenous Read more

9News Nigeria Nigeria Breaking News - 9News NigeriaCount one: That you Nnamdi Kanu, male adult of Afaraukwu lbeku Umahia North Local Government Area of Abia State being the leader of the Indigenous Read more9News Nigeria



News Credibility Score: 90%