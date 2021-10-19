Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian snake bite victims in more danger as cost of anti-snake venom hits roof
News Wire NGR  - Victims of snake bite in Nigeria are faced with very slim chances of survival as the prices of Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) have gone up drastically, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

13 hours ago
