Release Nnamdi Kanu, de-proscribe IPOB, de-escalate military in Southeast – Traditional rulers tell Buhari
News photo Daily Post  - Traditional rulers of the South East States, under the platform of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, from detention into the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

