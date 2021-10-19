Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


They told her that as far as traditions were concerned she was childless - Blessing Ocheido narrates how in-laws mocked her mother for having only female children
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mobility challenged Nigerian pharmacist and disability advocate, Blessing Mary Ocheido, has narrated how her father's family mocked and humiliated her mother for having only female children.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

They told her that as far as traditions were concerned she was childless – Blessing Ocheido narrates how in-laws despised her mother for having only female children Yaba Left Online:
They told her that as far as traditions were concerned she was childless – Blessing Ocheido narrates how in-laws despised her mother for having only female children
My Father’s Family Mocked My Mum, Said She’s Childless For Having Only Female Children – Pharmacist News Break:
My Father’s Family Mocked My Mum, Said She’s Childless For Having Only Female Children – Pharmacist
They told her that as far as traditions were concerned she was childless - Blessing Ocheido narrates how in-laws despised her mother for having only female children Luci Post:
They told her that as far as traditions were concerned she was childless - Blessing Ocheido narrates how in-laws despised her mother for having only female children
They told her that as far as traditions were concerned she was childless – Blessing Ocheido narrates how in-laws despised her mother for having only female children Naija Parrot:
They told her that as far as traditions were concerned she was childless – Blessing Ocheido narrates how in-laws despised her mother for having only female children
‘Is There Any Tradition In Nigeria That Protects/Uplifts Women?’ -Advocate, Blessing Ocheido Asks As She Narrates How In-laws Tore Her Mom To Shreds For Having Only Girls Motherhood In-Style:
‘Is There Any Tradition In Nigeria That Protects/Uplifts Women?’ -Advocate, Blessing Ocheido Asks As She Narrates How In-laws Tore Her Mom To Shreds For Having Only Girls


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS Anniversary: Police Encircle Lekki Toll Gate - News Break, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu greets Muslims on Maulud Nabiyy, urges them to emulate Prophet Mohammed - TVC News, 22 hours ago
8 Gov. Buni approves 65 years as retirement age for Yobe teachers - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Falz reacts as Femi Falana reveals police has no power to ban protests - Top Naija, 2 hours ago
10 Tiwa Savage’s sex tape: Stop blaming her, BBNaija’s Angel lambasts critics - Page One, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info