Police ban End SARS protest in Lagos
News photo Daily Post  - Lagos State Police Command has banned End SARS protests scheduled to hold in the state on Wednesday. The security agency said it never agreed to allow

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
2 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 16 hours ago
3 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
6 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
8 EndSARS anniversary: Lagos police in show of force - Lailas News, 23 hours ago
9 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
10 Where are families of those who were 'killed' at Lekki toll gate - FG asks - Pulse Nigeria, 1 hour ago
