2022 WAFCON Qualifier: Super Falcons, Black Queens Rekindle Rivalry In Lagos

neck-and-neck in a 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Ghana and Nigeria have met in 17 ... Complete Sports - Nigeria's Super Falcons and Ghana's Black Queens will goneck-and-neck in a 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.Ghana and Nigeria have met in 17 ...



News Credibility Score: 99%